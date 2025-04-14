Chicago native released from jail in Denmark after Uber dispute, parents say

A college student from Chicago who was being held in a Denmark jail after an alleged dispute with an Uber driver has been released, his family said.

What we know:

The parents of Owen Ray, 20, who had been behind bars in Denmark for two weeks, said on Monday that he was released.

Still, Ray’s parents said they were concerned that Danish authorities confiscated his passport and won’t allow him to return to the U.S. He and a friend were arrested on April 1, the day after the alleged incident.

In a statement, Ray's parents, Andy Ray and Sara Buchen-Ray, said:

"We are relieved that Owen has been released from a Danish prison following the unprovoked assault he and his friend suffered at the hands of an Uber driver on March 31. However, we remain deeply concerned that Danish authorities have confiscated his passport and will not allow him to return to the United States – something we understand is unusual in Danish court proceedings. The facts make clear that Owen is the victim in this case, and we urge Danish officials to allow him to return home to the United States without delay."

The backstory:

Buchen-Ray, told FOX 32 Chicago on Sunday that Owen had been studying abroad and was visiting Copenhagen during spring break with a friend.

She said her son entered the wrong address in the Uber app and asked to get out of the vehicle after the driver declined to take them to the other destination.

They said the canceled fare was paid.

Ray and his friend started walking toward their hotel and ordered another Uber to take them back. A few minutes later, the original Uber driver returned and threatened them because he believed he was not paid.

"Uber driver said they were going to call the police. My son said, 'call the police, we've done nothing wrong.' He said that five or six times… At that point, the Uber driver got angry, kicked in between the legs, he fell down to the ground. They were able to get away. They went back to the hotel," Buchen-Ray said.

She added that her son had a flight the next day but was arrested at the gate and was held in jail until his release on Monday.