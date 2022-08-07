Candace Parker, Chicago Sky beat Sun 94-91, set franchise's win record

Candace Parker scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and tipped a pass to Emma Meesseman for a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 94-91 to set the franchise record for wins in a season.

Courtney Vandersloot had 20 points, five assists and four steals for Chicago (25-8).

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 CHICAGO YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR MORE CONTENT

Meesseman and Allie Quigley added 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper scored 11.

DeWanna Bonner converted a four-point play and then found Thomas for a layup to make it 89-all with 43.6 seconds to go but Parker, in the post, tipped a touch-pass out to Meesseman for a wide-open 3-pointer to make it 92-89 with 28.0 seconds remaining and the Sky led the rest of the way.

