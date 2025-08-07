Canzone hits walk-off single in 11th and Mariners top White Sox 4-3 for 3-game sweep

article

Dominic Canzone singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 4-3 victory Thursday.

Randy Arozarena hit an early two-run homer for the Mariners, who swept a series for the first time since July 11-13. They moved within 1 1/2 games of first-place Houston in the AL West.

Michael A. Taylor and Brooks Baldwin each had a solo homer for the White Sox, who lead the majors with 37 home runs since the All-Star break.

Both teams scored once in the 10th.

Lenyn Sosa raced home on a wild pitch from Seattle reliever Eduard Bazardo with the bases loaded to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. But in the bottom half, a throwing error by third baseman Josh Rojas on Miles Mastrobuoni’s sacrifice bunt allowed Arozarena to score the tying run.

Jackson Kowar (2-0) worked a perfect inning for the win.

Arozarena matched his career high with his 23rd home run, connecting in the third off starter Shane Smith.

Taylor went deep in the fifth and Baldwin homered in the seventh.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert tossed five innings, permitting one run and two hits while striking out six.

Smith pitched five innings for Chicago and equaled his career best with eight strikeouts.

Luis Robert Jr. went 3 for 4 with a double and reached base four times for the White Sox.

Key moment

Chicago intentionally walked Mitch Garver — who struck out three times in the game — to set up a lefty-lefty matchup against Canzone with one out in the 11th. Canzone hit a slider from Brandon Eisert (2-3) between first and second to score automatic runner Eugenio Suárez from second base. It was the first walk-off hit of Canzone’s career.

Key stat

Robert swiped second in the eighth, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases.

Up next

Chicago returns home for a three-game series against Cleveland, with right-hander Aaron Civale (3-6, 3.99 ERA) on the mound Friday night.

Seattle welcomes Tampa Bay for a weekend series, with Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.22) scheduled to start Friday for the Mariners.