Carlos Correa, Dylan Bundy shine as Minnesota Twins top Chicago White Sox 5-1

By Jay Cohen
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, leading the Twins to a 5-1 victory over the White Sox

Correa hit a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito for his 16th homer. 

Bundy pitched five scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career appearances against the White Sox. 

Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series after it managed just one hit during Saturday night's 13-0 loss -- a two-out single by Luis Arraez in the ninth that stopped Dylan Cease's bid for a no-hitter.
 