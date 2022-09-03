White Sox ace Dylan Cease loses bid for no-hitter in 9th

White Sox ace Dylan Cease lost his bid for a no-hitter when Luis Arraez singled for Minnesota with two out in the ninth inning.

After Arraez's hit, Cease struck out Kyle Garlick for his first career nine-inning complete game in Chicago's 13-0 victory.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 03: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images)

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota's first two baserunners.

Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play.

Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez. Jake Cave hit a liner right at first baseman Jose Abreu for the final out of the Minnesota eighth.

