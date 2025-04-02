Carmelo Anthony, who was a Chicago Bull for 10 days, elected into basketball hall of fame | Reports

Technically, a former Chicago Bulls player is entering basketball's Hall of Fame.

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Anthony was well known for his stints with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. On January 22, 2019, Anthony became a Chicago Bull.

The Bulls acquired Anthony, the draft rights to Jon Diebler and cash considerations from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the draft rights of Tadija Dragićević. Anthony was waived on Feb. 1, ending his Bulls tenure after just 10 days.

Anthony finished his career averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over his 19-year career. He shot 44.7% from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range. Anthony scored 28,289 career points. He finished 10th on the NBA's career scoring list.

It was the only time Anthony was a Bull. He was almost a Bull at another point in time, though.

Almost-Chicago Bulls star Carmelo Anthony

Anthony went on The Why with Dwyane Wade podcast hosted by the fellow NBA star and 2003 NBA Draft class member. During that appearance in 2024, Anthony discussed his trade from Denver to New York, and an almost-trade that happened with the Bulls in 2011.

The Bulls, with MVP Derrick Rose, were coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Anthony said the Bulls were one of the teams that nearly acquired him in the middle of the 2010-2011 season.

Anthony said the Bulls, Lakers and then-New Jersey Nets were teams trying to acquire him from Denver. The Knicks came into the picture and acquired Anthony in a trade that involved Chauncey Billups, Anthony Carter, Renaldo Balkman, Shelden Williams, Corey Brewer, Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Timofey Mozgov, Eddy Curry, Anthony Randolph and Kosta Koufos.

What could have been for the Bulls, who would have put Anthony next to Rose and Joakim Noah when they were in their prime.