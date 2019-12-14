Charlie Moore scores 26 to lift DePaul past UIC 86-65

Charlie Moore had 26 points as DePaul routed Illinois-Chicago 86-65 on Saturday.

Moore shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Paul Reed had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points for DePaul (10-1) which started the season 9-0 before falling to Buffalo 74-69 on Sunday.

DePaul had 42 points in the paint, compared to 26 for UIC. DePaul shot 52% from the floor (33-63) while limiting the Flames to 22-of-55 shooting (40%).

Braelen Bridges had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Flames (4-7). Marcus Ottey and Godwin Boahen added 12 points apiece.

DePaul matches up against Cleveland State on the road on Wednesday. Illinois-Chicago faces Illinois State on the road on Wednesday.