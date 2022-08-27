Chase Brown, Tommy DeVito lead Illinois past Wyoming 38-6 in opener

Chase Brown scored three touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and Tommy DeVito completed 27 of 37 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as Illinois breezed past Wyoming 38-6 in a season-opener.

Only 41 seconds elapsed before Brown found his way into the end zone, latching onto a 14-yard pass from DeVito to put Illinois in front.

Brown surpassed 2,000 career rushing yards -- including his freshman season at Western Michigan -- on an 18-yard run in the second quarter.

Brown followed with an 11-yard TD run and kicker Caleb Griffin connected from 27 yards out to give Illinois a 17-3 halftime lead.

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just six of 21 passes for 40 yards in his debut.