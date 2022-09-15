Chicago basketball player first high school athlete in Illinois to sign NIL deal

A Butler College Prep basketball player has become the first high school athlete in Illinois to strike a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

It took months before an agreement was reached between the junior point guard and the Illinois High School Association, because she is the first athlete to come to the IHSA seeking an ‘ok' for it.

At 16-years-old, Xamiya Walton, who plays for the Butler College Prep Lynx, already has offers from 21 college basketball coaches.

She's been playing the sport since she was a little girl.

Walton's dad, who is her coach, surprised her with a Shoot-A-Way machine for her 12th birthday, and she's been using it ever since, tagging the company in videos she posts online. The training device allows players to run through an entire practice on their own.

Walton was recently approached by Shoot-A-Way with a formal deal, but it took months to come to an agreement with the IHSA to ensure that eligibility rules weren't violated due to current name, image and likeness limits.

Now, the association is discussing a change to its by-laws that would increase limits for name, image and likeness deals, allowing other athletes to benefit from similar opportunities.

"Those challenges of still, of course, maintaining the amateur aspect of high school athletics, but yet recognizing that students, much like they would go get a summer job and try to make money, that we as an association and member schools maybe shouldn’t be hindering students’ opportunities to make money," said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director.

"At first it was kind of just coming like a ‘hopefully this will work’ kind of thing because we didn't know any of the rules and they had kind of placed it, but it was like not set for real," Walton said. "So I think after talking to them and seeing how they were willing to kind of make it work, I think that it should be easier now for all other athletes since there's already been one, it'll be easier in the future."

"And I think that since there's so many brands and there's so many athletes, I think that anybody would be willing to give kids my age, younger or older, an opportunity to make a deal with a brand."

By-law proposals are due to the IHSA by Oct. 11. Meetings will then be held in November, with an expected vote on a change to name, image and likeness allowances to take place sometime in December.