Chicago Bears 2 offensive playmakers are 'questionable,' but 49ers might be down 2 star players

The Chicago Bears got good news on Friday with their last injury report of the week, but there's still a chance the team could be without two of its top offensive playmakers in interim head coach Thomas Brown's debut.

On the Bears' final injury report of the week, star receiver DJ Moore and lead running back D'Andre Swift were listed as questionable.

Three Bears – Roschon Johnson, Elijah Hicks and Ryan Bates – were listed as out.

"DJ Moore and Swift ran around, well today looked pretty good," Browns said. "We'll just see how the next couple days go and see what happens on game day."

Both are expected to be game-time decisions, and if they're not available to play the Bears will be without their two best offensive players. Moore and Swift have combined for 10 touchdowns and 1,716 yards from scrimmage this season so far.

Moore is the Bears' leading receiver with 663 receiving yards, and said he suffered his quad injury early on in the Bears' loss to Detroit but played through it.

Swift has has an up-and-down season behind a Bears' offensive line that's shuffled around due to injury. If Swift can't go, the Bears will be down to Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans at running back. Evans has been on the practice squad since Nov. 6.

"I obviously got a long history with Travis. I recruited Travis at Miami, and I coached him for three years," Brown said Friday. "He's always been dependable. It's kind of been early on before he had a couple injuries himself. Really involved in third down also in two-minute, but kind of took a bigger role this week as far as being more involved in a normal d-and-d (down and distance) process."

San Francisco down 2 star players

With the injury bug hovering over the Bears, it's easy to forget it hits others, too.

The 49ers have suffered a barrage of injuries this season, including a season-ending injury to star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bears won't have to worry about the nightmare McCaffrey brings.

The 49ers will also be down star left tackle Trent Williams, who figured to match up with Montez Sweat in the pass rushing battle. That could help the Bears kick start their pass rush.

On the other side of the pass rush game, the 49ers also announced star edge rusher Nick Bosa was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Bosa has a slight chance to play, but missed practice on Friday. Bosa has missed the last two games.

These are the latest developments for a San Francisco team that lost Dre Greenlaw to a torn achilles, Brandon Aiyuk to a torn ACL/MCL and Javon Hargrave to a torn bicep.