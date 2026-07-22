Chicago Bears 2026 training camp preview: How will newer LBs adjust?

The Brief The Chicago Bears open training camp on July 28, when all the veterans report to start preparing for the 2026 NFL season. In preparation for the start of camp, FOX Chicago is taking a look at the Bears’ depth chart, position by position. This preview will start with quarterbacks and end with the rookies when they report to Halas Hall on July 25.



Chicago Bears training camp officially opens at the end of July, with rookies reporting first and veterans reporting soon after.

FOX Chicago takes a look at the Bears’ linebackers, which is where the team made one of their biggest free agency splashes this offseason.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ linebacker room ahead of training camp.

Bears Linebacker Depth Chart

SLB - 1. T.J. Edwards, 2. Ruben Hyppolite II

MLB - 1. Devin Bush, 2. Keyshaun Elliott

WLB - 1. D'Marco Jackson, 2. Noah Sewell

TBD – Jack Sanborn, Nephi Sewell, Jon Rhattigan

What we know:

The Bears parted ways with Tremaine Edmunds this offseason and added Devin Bush as their middle linebacker on a multi-year contract. The Bears wanted more defensive speed and got it. The only other major additions were Keyshaun Elliot, a fifth-round pick out of Arizona State, and Jack Sanborn, who returns to Chicago after a year in Dallas.

The Bears have solid depth at linebacker, too. D'Marco Jackson's emergence last season led to the front office inking him to a two-year deal. He was an ace on special teams, but emerged into a dependable starter after injuries to Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Edwards is expected to be back and healthy after suffering a broken ankle during the Bears' NFC Wild Card win over the Packers. Noah Sewell and Rube Hyppolite II are also in the mix, but that's where the questions begin.

What we don't know:

Last season, the Bears' final roster included five linebackers: Edmunds, Edwards, Jackson, Hyppolite II and Sewell. Amen Ogbongbemiga started the year injured and didn't make his debut until later in the year.

If the Bears keep the same number of linebackers on their 2026 active roster, then the numbers game becomes a tough one.

Edwards, Elliott, Bush and Jackson are locks to make the roster. This means there's one open linebacker spot for one of Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Nephi Sewell, Hyppolite II and Rhattigan to earn. Hyppolite II was a 2025 fourth-round pick, which means the team might be inclined to see if they can develop him further. However, his injury issues might make the Bears wary.

Noah Sewell is currently recovering from surgery on his Achilles, and it remains to be seen when he'll return.

Big picture view:

If the Bears' linebacker spot comes down to the fifth and final spot, that's good news. It means the Bears are comfortable with what they have ahead of that final spot.

Bush will make the Bears faster on defense. Edwards provides leadership and dependable tackling. Jackson gives them a dependable back-up in case Edwards or someone else misses time. Elliott fills the need for a special teams player, and could develop into a depth piece at linebacker who could eventually earn a starting spot with Edwards nearing closer to 30.

That final linebacker spot could be one that Hyppolite could fill, as the Bears try and get the most out of their fourth-round pick, or one that Sanborn could fill, as the Bears opt for depth with someone that has NFL experience.