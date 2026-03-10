Chicago Bears add Kalif Raymond in NFL Free Agency: What it means for the team

After losing two of their top four wide receivers via trade and free agency, the Chicago Bears added a receiver to their receiver room.

According to the NFL Network, the Bears will add former Lions receiver Kalif Raymond on a one-year deal.

He'll join an offense that now looks to Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III as its top targets. Here's what the signing means for the Bears.

What we know:

Raymond will join a receiver depth chart that needs bodies.

The Bears traded DJ Moore to Buffalo last week. Olamide Zaccheaus also reportedly signed with Atlanta in free agency. Even if we assume Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III move up to the top two receiver roles in the Bears' offense, the team still needs receivers No. 3 and No. 4.

That's where Raymond comes in.

Raymond joined the Lions ahead of the 2021 season. He played 77 games in Detroit and recorded 2,185 receiving yards.

Most importantly, he's a two-time second team All-Pro special teams player. He earned those honors in 2022 and 2024 as a return man. In his five seasons in Detroit, Raymond returned three punts for touchdowns, including one in the last two seasons.

Raymond also brings a sense of familiarity to the Bears' offense. Johnson was promoted to the Lions' offensive coordinator role in 2022. In the three seasons Johnson used Raymond in his offense, Raymond caught 99 passes on 130 targets for 1,320 yards, 56 first downs and three touchdowns.

Bringing the familiarity to Chicago is critical. Zaccheaus had spotty issues with drops in specific moments in the 2025 season, but he was whistled for just one penalty in 2025 and never struggled with any pre-snap alignments or procedure issues.

This isn't the first time the Bears have added a former Lion to the mix. The Bears added linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin mid-season to pitch in on special teams when D'Marco Jackson and Amen Ogbongbemiga were asked to play more defensive snaps.

More importantly, this is a sign the Bears are more comfortable with Jahdae Walker assuming one of the top four wide receiver roles after Zaccheaus' departure.

Getting a receiver like Raymond, who understands where to lineup in Johnson's offense and why it all matters, next to Walker is the next step in Walker's development.

Walker was open about how much he learned playing next to every receiver in the Bears' receiver room last season, both on the active roster and on the practice squad.

"Rome, (Devin) Duvernay, OZ, pretty much everybody," Walker said on Dec. 22, 2025. "I even learned stuff from (J.P. Richardson) and Luther. I’ve learned stuff from everybody. It’s not just because you're older, I get to learn from you, I learn stuff from everybody, and I feel like that's how we all bonded and that's just been great."

Related article

What's next:

With Raymond in the fold, this also most likely fits the role Devin Duvernay had with the Bears in 2025.

Duvernay was the wide receiver No. 4/No. 5 depending on availability, and was the primary return man on punt and kickoff return. Duvernay's punt returns against the Packers in the NFC Wild Card round helped the Bears take the lead. His 50-yard kick return against the Vikings in Minnesota helped set up the game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos.

Raymond now takes that spot. He will most likely compete for the No. 3 receiver role in the Bears' offense along with Walker and another potential addition to the receiver depth chart.

It remains to be seen if the Bears will add another veteran receiver, or draft a receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft like they did with Burden last year.

When the Bears drafted Burden, it was seen as a luxury pick. Now, Burden might be the Bears' top receiver option along with Odunze. It wouldn't be out of the question for Johnson and Bears general manager Ryan Poles to add another perceived luxury pick at receiver, either.