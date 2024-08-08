Chicago Bears announce starters, Caleb Williams included, will play Saturday vs. Buffalo Bills

Caleb Williams will make his Chicago Bears debut this weekend.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced on Thursday Chicago's starters will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

"The starters that are available to us will play on Saturday," Eberflus said.

This includes Williams, but not any starters who are injured.

"There's a range of plays, unless they have a monster drive," Eberflus.

Williams and the starters did not play in the Hall of Fame Game, but neither did the Houston Texans' starters.

The Bills announced Thursday their starters would play for a full quarter on Saturday.

This will be Williams' playing debut in a Bears uniform. He dressed last week for warm-ups, but did not play in the weather-shortened game.

Eberflus said he wants to see the progression of what Williams has been putting forth in training camp.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears practices during the Chicago Bears mandatory minicamp football practice at PNC Center at Halas Hall on June 05, 2024 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Image Expand

"More of what we see now," Eberflus said. "He's been getting a lot of against our one defense."

Specifically, Eberflus said he wants to see Williams operate at a clean level.

"Really just the operation of it," Eberflus said. "No pre-snap penalties, just clean operation."