Chicago Bears, Arlington Heights reach tentative agreement over tax dispute: Reports

The Chicago Bears have reportedly taken another step in building a new stadium in one of the first areas it originally planned to build on to begin with.

According to multiple reports, the Bears have reached a tentative agreement with three Arlington Heights-area school districts over a long-running property tax dispute.

This dispute kept the Bears from pursuing a new stadium in the area where the Arlington Heights race track used to be.

The Bears purchased the 326 acres of land in 2023. The franchise paid $197 million and announced plans for a $2 billion enclosed stadium as part of a $5 billion development shortly after.

Then, Bears CEO and President Kevin Warren was hired and said the school district tax disputes halted plans to build a new stadium on that land.

The Bears have been publicly committing to building a stadium on Chicago's lakefront since, but have run into issues securing public funding from Illinois state government.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and legislative leaders have not offered support for public funding. State lawmakers have consistently said Illinois has priorities that need tending to.

That hasn't stopped the Bears from seeking multiple options near the lakefront.

Recently, the Bears were reportedly looking into the area of land previously occupied by the Michael Reese Hospital in Bronzeville near Lake Michigan. The Bears originally dismissed the area, saying it was too small.

In April 2024, the Bears publicly proposed contributing $2 billion toward a $3.2 billion publicly owned stadium to replace Soldier Field. That figure does not include the $1.5 billion needed for infrastructure work and upgrades needed to complete the state-of-the-art stadium.