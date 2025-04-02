Joliet residents asked to shelter in place as police conduct investigation

Residents on Joliet’s far west side were being asked to shelter in place on Wednesday morning for a couple of hours.

What we know:

That’s because police were conducting an active investigation in the 5500 block of Meadowbrook Street as of 9 a.m., according to police.

Nearby schools were also notified.

The incident location is near Troy Middle School.

By about 11 a.m., the situation was resolved, according to police.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what was the cause of the investigation.

Police said they would provide further details as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.