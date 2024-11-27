Chicago Bears to be without Elijah Hicks, offensive line depth for the second-straight game

For the second game in a row, Jonathan Owens will be starting in the Chicago Bears' secondary.

The Bears' final injury report of the week listed safety Elijah Hicks and reserve offensive lineman Ryan Bates as out for Thursday's game against Detroit.

Hicks and Bates missed last week's game against Minnesota.

Hicks turned his ankle in the game against Green Bay. That injury will sideline him again.

In Hicks' place, Owens will start his second consecutive game. He had mixed reviews against the Vikings, as he forced a fumble on Vikings' running back Aaron Jones and recovered it for a turnover at the goal line. He also whiffed on Jordan Addison in the third quarter, which led to a 69-yard gain.

Owens owned up to that mistake after the game, however, and was adamant about improving from that moment.

In his NFL career, especially with the Bears, Owens has proven to be a dependable reserve in multiple phases of the game. He returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the Bears' Week 1 win over the Titans.

Bates finally returned to the Bears' rotation against Green Bay after missing 10 weeks with a shoulder injury.

He suffered a concussion against Green Bay, which will sideline him for another game.

Concussions have hurt the Bears this season, as starting safety Jaquan Brisker was placed on injured reserve after concussion symptoms didn't dissipate after he suffered a concussion against the Carolina Panthers.

Bates' presence as a backup interior lineman will be missed if the Bears suffer any more injuries to their offensive line.

The injury report did not have any other Bears listed as the team conducted a walkthrough. That's a boon for the Bears, who have suffered plenty of injuries as the season has gone on.