Chicago Bears beat Tennessee Titans 27-24

Nick Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left and the Chicago Bears held off the Tennessee Titans 27-24 to wrap the preseason.

Horsted finished with three TDs and 104 yards receiving, catching all five passes thrown to him.

His first TD pass came from rookie Justin Fields in his first start with the other two from Foles in the second half. Fields left after leading Chicago to a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Titans played with coach Mike Vrabel and nine others quarantined in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

