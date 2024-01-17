Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson argues he should be 'highest-paid corner' in NFL after all-pro year

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has worked contract negotiations to perfection.

The fourth-year corner out of Utah bet on himself this season, the final year of his rookie contract, and earned NFL second-team all-pro honors with a dominant season.

On Wednesday, he told former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson he deserves to be paid like the best after performing like one of the best.

"I think the ball is in my court, the ball is in my favor," Johnson said on Keyshawn's "All Facts No Brakes" podcast. "Really, I think it's just a matter of time when it happens. But I think really going into the negotiation, I don't think it's too much really to talk about. I feel like there's no reason I can't be the highest-paid corner in the league.

After recording just one career interception prior to the 2023 season, Johnson exploded in 2023. He intercepted four passes and was one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Midseason, Johnson requested a trade from the Bears. Instead of dealing him like his former teammate Roquan Smith, the Bears kept Johnson. During the season wrap-up press conference, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Johnson wasn't "going anywhere," alluding to the fact he expects to keep Johnson and get a deal done this offseason.

"I feel like that's what I'm aiming for, that's what I'm shooting for, that's what I think can be done and should be done," Johnson said. "I feel like I've had a good enough resume from my rookie year until now. I feel like really this was just the icing on the cake."

One of the biggest aspects of Johnson's negotiations this offseason was that he hadn't received any postseason accolades for his play. Before the year, he alluded to the fact he knew he wasn't an all-pro cornerback because he hadn't earned the distinction. That changed this past year.

"I feel like there's not anything anybody can say: I took the ball away, I got All-Pro, I got Pro Bowl," Johnston said. "What else is there for me to get? I feel like I'm very deserving of the highest paid at the position. I'm going to go in and the ball is really in my court. I'm just going to wait for them and come to terms on it and hopefully it's what I feel I'm deserving of."

Johnson advocates for Justin Fields

While speaking on the "All Facts No Brakes" podcast, Johnson didn't just speak on his own behalf.

He made sure to put in a good word for the Bears' quarterback.

Speaking on the Bears' impending quarterback decision of whether to trade Justin Fields or build around him, Johnson said Fields was put in a tough spot. He would be going on his third offensive coordinator since entering the league and had to adjust to the Bears' head coaching change when Matt Nagy was fired and Matt Eberflus was hired.

"It's hard to truly adjust as a young quarterback," Johnson said. "He hasn't had an opportunity to truly be developed."

Johnson made the point that Patrick Mahomes wasn't the player he is now when he entered the league. Mahomes developed under Alex Smith on a playoff-caliber Chiefs team,

Johnson, having seen the kind of throws Fields has made in practice, said Fields needs to have more pieces around him to be successful. That starts with the offensive coordinator hire.

"It's about the people around him," Johnson said. "It starts with the offensive coordinator."