Bears revel in CJ Gardner-Johnson's presence after the latest on Kyler Gordon & Jaylon Johnson

With each passing week, CJ Garnder-Johnson’s presence at Halas Hall is aging finer and finer.

The Chicago Bears added Gardner-Johnson to the active roster before the win over Cincinnati. It was a response to how the Bears placed nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon on injured reserve back on Oct. 25.

Since then, Gardner-Johnson has helped spark the defense with a forced fumble and three sacks, two of which came Sunday against the Giants.

What we know:

Gardner-Johnson’s presence is felt weekly now, especially as Gordon and star cornerback Jaylon Johnson remain on injured reserve with their respective injuries.

"We should be able to get them back at some point at the end of the season here," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said of Gordon and Johnson on Wednesday. "To-be-determined on when those clocks will start ticking here."

Jaylon Johnson missed training camp, the preseason and the season opener because of a groin injury he suffered while training before camp. He returned vs. Detroit in Week 2, but injured a different part of the groin in the blowout loss to the Lions. Jaylon had surgery to repair that injury.

Nahshon Wright has filled in for Jaylon well since the start of the season, but the Bears miss Jaylon’s ability to cover. He was also a solid fit for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s press-man scheme, where the outside cornerbacks are challenged.

"He’s excited about where he is right now and he’s hopeful he’ll be able to be out on the practice field here in the near future," Ben Johnson said.

Gordon’s absence is also felt. He was a player Allen said he was excited to see in his defensive scheme. Gordon missed the first four weeks of the regular season with a hamstring injury. He’s been out since Week 7.

Johnson said he still believes Gordon’s stint on injured reserve is more of a short-term stay than a long-term one. That remains to be seen, but Gardner-Johnson’s presence has lifted the Bears in two weeks. It takes pressure off Gordon to try and hurry back.

Either way, even if Gordon and Jaylon Johnson are coming back sooner rather than later, their return might still be weeks away. That's where the Bears revel in Gardner-Johnson's presence.

"He's here with a bunch of guys rooting for him, and he's grateful for the opportunity," Ben Johnson said on Sunday after the Bears' win over New York. "It gives you just a greater sense of appreciation. He's always been a phenomenal football player. I think he's found a good home here in Chicago."

But, for Gardner-Johnson, it’s been refreshing to play for a team that doesn’t ask him to be something he’s not.

"It’s really easy for me to come in and really just be me, not try and fit in," Gardner-Johnson said.

What's next:

Garnder-Johnson’s presence at Halas Hall is a familiar one for Johnson.

The two were on the same roster that went to the NFC Championship game at the tail end of the 2023 season against San Francisco.

Even though Johnson is an offensive-minded coach, he’s made it known that he trusts Gardner-Johnson to play at a high level. What helps is that the defensive back understands where Johnson’s mindset is at.

"Ben put a lot of trust in me to go out there and get things done," Gardner-Johnson said. "Ben and me been to a conference championship together. His attitude is to go win now, execute at a high level and take care of your teammates. I think that’s what I’m here to do."