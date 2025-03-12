Chicago Bears DB Kyler Gordon excited about playing in Dennis Allen's defense

The Brief Kyler Gordon is a standout Bears defensive back, playing in the nickelback position this past season. He's a player new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen mentioned by name this past January as a key piece to the defense. Gordon, accepting the Ed Block Courage Award, mentioned how excited he is for the upcoming season.



Kyler Gordon was named the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, voted by his teammates.

The award is given to a player on each of the 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies sportsmanship and inspires the locker room.

This past season, Gordon was stellar in the nickelback position. He had 48 tackles, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Gordon expresses his excitement about the Bears

Gordon had a list of coaches he wanted to see hired as the next head coach of the Bears.

He didn't have to go past his top choice.

"I was really excited," Gordon said. "That was my No. 1. Happy to have him here."

Gordon spoke to reporters at the event, saying how excited he is about Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen, and the Bears' defense elevating as a unit this season.

"I like his mentality and everything he has said so far," Gordon said of his first impressions.

Allen said in January he wants to have an aggressive defense and mentioned Gordon by name specifically as a player he's excited to utilize in his defense.

Gordon liked the idea of playing in a defense that will use his skills at their best.

"I wanted to be used to my max potential," Gordon said. "I feel like we're going to do a lot of good things."

Gordon isn't stressing a contract extension

Gordon is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Bears can extend his deal at anytime, just like they've done with former draft picks Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson.

Gordon expressed his love for Chicago, but also mentioned that getting an extension done before the season is something he's "Indifferent" about.

Whatever happens, Gordon wants to do it the right way.

"I think it’s just about doing it right," Gordon said. "I’m not really pressed for time, whether it’s here, now or later. I think it’s just about doing it right, just being fair."