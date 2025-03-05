Chicago Bears expected to trade for Chiefs All-Pro guard Joe Thuney | Reports

The Chicago Bears have gotten aggressive with the overhaul of their offensive line, adding an All-Pro in a second trade in as many days.

The Bears are reportedly trading for Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, according to multiple reports.

Thuney has one year remaining on his contract, and it's worth $16 million. The Bears will take it all on, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The Bears are expected to sign Thuney to an extension.

The trade cannot officially go through until March 12, the start of the new league year.

What to know about Joe Thuney

Thuney was a massive fixture on the Chiefs' offensive line, and has four Super Bowl rings from his stints in Kansas City and New England.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thuney has had a 90.2 pass-blocking grade since 2021. That's the best among all guards in the NFL.

However, one of the best parts of his game is his durability. Thuney started all 20 games for the Chiefs in 2024. Over his last nine seasons, he has missed only two games.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are sending a conditional 2026 fourth-round selection to Kansas City.

Thuney's resume speaks for itself:

He's a four-time Super Bowl champion (LI, LIII, LVII, LVIII)

A two-time First-team All-Pro (2023, 2024)

A two-time Second-team All-Pro (2019, 2022)

And a three-time Pro Bowl (2022–2024)

Thuney is a career guard, but kicked out to left tackle for the Chiefs this past season when injuries struck.

Thuney originally entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of NC State with New England. He played five years for the Patriots before signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on March 18, 2021.

What this means for the Chicago Bears

In just two days, the Bears have overhauled their offensive line.

Their Tuesday trade for Jonah Jackson solidified one spot on their offensive line, and Wednesday's trade for Thuney will fill the other.

When Bears' general manager Ryan Poles said the Bears could be more aggressive this offseason, this is what he meant.

However, acquiring one of the best offensive linemen in the league for a conditional fourth-round selection in 2026 is a move that's hard to nit pick.

The Bears now have just one more spot left to fill on their offensive line, which is the center position. The Bears could fill that vacancy in free agency, and are expected to make a run at Falcons' center Drew Dalman.

With Thuney in the mix, the Bears can shift their focus to adding to their defensive line and skill positions in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

They've also given themselves the flexibility to add an offensive lineman in the first two rounds to bring competition to starting left tackle Braxton Jones if they so choose, too.