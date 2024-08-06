Chicago Bears are experimenting with Velus Jones at half back. What does it mean for the Bears?

Tuesday brought a new development at Chicago Bears training camp.

Receiver and returner Velus Jones Jr. was getting reps at halfback instead of his usual reps at receiver.

Matt Eberflus said Tuesday Jones was open to working at halfback, and will work there through practices this week ahead of the Bears' preseason game against Buffalo.

Jones was taking halfback reps with the second-team offense in practices and his reps at halfback will be re-evaluated after that.

"We feel that because of the versatility of the talent and the skillsets that he offers our offense, it’s another way to have a weapon back there," Eberflus said. "That’s Shane and the offensive staff just being creative, being able to maximize our talents on the roster."

Obviously, for Jones, the more he can do and the more he can offer the Bears offense, the better chances he has to stick long-term in Chicago.

The Bears are already planning to incorporate Jones at a high level on kick returns, but it's a sign they want to see more out of the third-year player out of Tennessee.

"Hopefully that grows into something," Eberflus said.

What does it mean for the Bears? Two positions are being filtered through

In his two seasons, Jones has rushed the ball 17 times for 154 yards. He's been used primarily on jet sweeps and pop passes where he can get the edge and use his speed to turn corners.

Other than on quick pass plays, he's struggled to emerge as a receiver.

As a running back, Jones would get the ball immediately instead of catching it first. That's putting him in a position to thrive as an athlete.

It's not too unusual. The Bears did it with Cordarrelle Patterson when he was a Bear in the 2019 to the 2020 seasons.

But, using Jones at halfback might mean the receiver position is filling up. With Collin Johnson's emergence in the Hall of Fame Game, Tyler Scott looking comfortable as the fourth receiver and the top-three spots filled by Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, there might not be many opportunities left for Jones as a receiver.

What the Bears do want is for Jones to show what makes him special.

"Show us your skillset." Eberflus said. "We’re putting you back there because you’re fast and you’re a bigger stouter receiver that does a good job in the return game. You can utilize him in a bunch of different spots back there. It'll be good to line him up in different spots. So really just the operation of that."

It sounds like it's a chance for Jones with a Bears team that really wants to try and keep him.

However, that might be easier said than done.

The Bears' running back room added D'Andre Swift this offseason, bringing speed and dependable hands out of the backfield. Plus. Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert are behind Swift as two capable runners, too. They have plenty more experience at running back behind those three with Travis Homer.

Herbert was the Bears' starting running back last year, too.

It's a unit that will be hard to crack, especially for Jones where it's not his normal position. But, if he does find a way to impress there it could shake up the running back room.

In this case, who would be the odd runner out? Would it be Herbert, who could be the third-string back behind Swift and Johnson? Or would it be Homer, who came to Chicago from Seattle, following offensive coordinator Shane Waldron?

That's getting ahead of it all, to be clear. Right now, the focus then moves to the preseason game against Buffalo. If Jones performs well, he might stick at running back.

"I think it was maybe last time we visited about if you were the fringe roster or guy that's competing for that fifth, sixth spot on the receiver or halfback, whatever it might be," Eberflus said. "The more you can do, if you're a core-four guy in special teams, and the more you can utilize your talents across a wider base of the team."