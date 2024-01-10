Chicago Bears fire OC Luke Getsy, retain head coach Matt Eberflus: reports

The Chicago Bears are beginning to make staffing changes following the culmination of an underwhelming season, according to reports.

Luke Getsy, the team's offensive coordinator, was terminated on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Head coach Matt Eberflus will remain, according to ESPN.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, head coach Matt Eberflus will be retained next season after a 7-10 record in 2023. Eberflus has a 10-24 record through two seasons in Chicago.

Rapoport also said the organization also fired other members of the team's offensive coaching staff including quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko.

Getsy, 39, joined the Bears in January 2022 after serving as the Green Bay Packers offensive assistant. The Bears lost their season finale against their NFC rivals on Sunday 17-9.

This comes after two days of near silence from Halas Hall, aside from player exit interviews on Monday. The Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans have fired their head coaches since the end of the regular season on Monday.

Getsy's firing means the Bears will have to replace both coordinators this season after Alan Williams resigned as defensive coordinator on Sept. 20, 2023. The next Bears' offensive coordinator will be the team's 13th in the past 26 seasons.

This is a developing story. More details to come.