Chicago Bears mull whether to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, coach Matt Eberflus says

The Chicago Bears are mulling whether to fire offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in the wake of another dismal outing, coach Matt Eberflus said Monday.

"The process of that, we’re going through that right now," he said. "All those adjustments and changes and things that we’re gonna do — we’re still in the evaluation phase of that."

Eberflus vowed to make changes following a 19-3 face-plant against the New England Patriots for Chicago's third straight loss. He just wasn't ready to announce them.

"I just think that right now, to come out here less than 24 hours and make all those changes or changes that you want to make and state," Eberflus said. "When I have those answers, I’ll get them to you. I’m just not at that point right now."

Eberflus said the decision on Waldron is "mine alone, yessir." Chicago could strip Waldron of his play-calling duties if it doesn't let him go.

The Bears (4-5) ranked 30th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in scoring through Sunday. Chicago has gone back-to-back games and 23 consecutive possessions without a touchdown since scoring in the final minute at Washington in Week 8, when they lost on a Hail Mary pass by Jayden Daniels, and the schedule is about to get much tougher. Six of the final eight games are against the NFC North, starting with Green Bay's visit this week.

Waldron is in his first year with the Bears after replacing the fired Luke Getsy. He spent the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in Seattle. He helped quarterback Geno Smith go from a journeyman to AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 after passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.

In Chicago, players urged Waldron to coach them harder after a loss at Indianapolis in Week 3. The Bears won their next three games against struggling teams, beating the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, Caleb Williams appears to be regressing. The No. 1 draft pick has completed just 48 of 95 passes during this stretch and was sacked nine times against New England, after showing signs of progress during the winning streak.

"We’ve won some games in a row so there is evidence on tape that we’ve had togetherness, complementary football, played winning football and for you to sit there and say we haven’t done that, that’s not true," Eberflus said. "I would say that I also understand that we’ve lost three in a row and there’s an urgency there and there’s an adjustment, changes that are necessary in that process because it hasn’t worked the last three weeks and I’m fully aware of that, too. Again, I’m not just at that point right now in terms of stating those changes because we’re in the middle of that process."

What’s working

The defense. Sure, the Bears were going against one of the NFL's worst teams. But the defense did its part, holding New England to 19 points.

What needs help

The offense. It simply is broken at the moment.

Stock up

K Cairo Santos. It’s not exactly a high bar, but he is the only Bears player to score the past two weeks. After kicking three field goals in a 29-9 loss at Arizona, Santos made his lone attempt Sunday when he nailed a 33-yarder in the second quarter. He is 12 of 14 on fields goals and 15 for 16 on extra points.

Stock down

Williams. The No. 1 overall draft pick was on a roll during the winning streak, completing 74% of his passes for 687 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception. He threw for four TDs during a 35-16 romp over Jacksonville in London. But it's been a different story since then.

It's fair to wonder what kind of impact the beating he has taken in recent weeks will have on him psychologically.

"He ain’t fazed at all," running back D'Andre Swift said. "He’s going to learn from everything, which we all need to do. You can always learn, you can always be better. I know that he’s going to learn from everything he needs to learn from and continue to work."

Injuries

Eberflus had no updates on LG Teven Jenkins (ankle) and special teams player Tarvarius Moore (concussion) after they left Sunday's game.

Key number

1 — Chicago again struggled to keep drives going and converted just one third down in 14 tries. The Bears are 6 of 40 over the past three games.

Next steps

The Bears will try to stop a 10-game losing streak to Green Bay when they host the Packers on Sunday. Chicago has lost 25 of the past 28 meetings, including the NFC championship at the end of the 2010 season.