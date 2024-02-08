Chicago Bears greats Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers to enter NFL Hall of Fame | Reports

Three more Chicago Bears are headed to Canton.

Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers are all expected to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, according to media reports.

This brings the total of former Bears players in the hall to 40.

Excluding players who spent a few years with the Bears instead of the majority of their career, that number is 32 players in the hall of fame as Hester and McMichael were predominantly Bears in their careers.

Hester is the player that headlines that list.

For any Bears fan that recalls Hester, that is unsurprising. Hester changed the game for the Bears and still holds a long list of NFL records to this day.

Here's a list of NFL records Hester currently holds:

Career most combined special teams return touchdowns (14 punt returns, five kick returns, one missed field goal return)

Career most non-offensive touchdowns

Career most kickoff and punt return touchdowns

Career punt return touchdowns

Season-record punt return touchdowns (2007)

Single-game kickoff return touchdowns (Tied with others)

Single-season combined return touchdowns (2007)

Single-season rookie record for combined return touchdowns (2006)

Single-game record for combined return touchdowns (2007, 2007)

Single-season record for non-offensive touchdowns (2006, 2007)

The effect Hester had on the game as a return man is immense. After his emergence in 2006, teams made it a point to kick away from him. This gave the Bears the upperhand in the field position battle almost every game.

After Hester, it's hard to argue there isn't a player that embodied the Bears franchise more than McMichael.

Steve McMichael #76 of the Chicago Bears removes his helmet during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 30, 1990 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chiefs won 21-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

McMichael, nicknamed "Mongo," was a defensive tackle for the Bears for 13 seasons from 1981 to 1993. He earned Pro-Bowl honors twice, earned All-Pro honors twice, is second in franchise history in sacks with 92.5 and third in tackles with 814.

McMichael, who has been fighting ALS, needed 80 percent of the vote to earn induction.

McMichael is the third defensive lineman from the 1985 Bears team to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dan Hampton was inducted in 2002 and Richard Dent was inducted in 2011. Former Bears head coach Mike Ditka has previously said McMichael was the toughest player he coached.

Peppers is one of the players who earned hall of fame recognition, but only played with the Bears for a few seasons. Signing a massive contract in 2010, Peppers played four seasons in Chicago.

In those four seasons, he recorded 37.5 sacks and earned All-Pro status in 2010. Peppers is fourth in NFL history with 159.5 sacks.