Wife of former Bear 'Mongo' speaks to FOX 32 ahead of reported Hall of Fame induction

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2024 class is set to be revealed on Thursday night, with sources confirming that several former Chicago Bears players will secure a spot among the honorees.

For the suburban community of Homer Glen, the hope has long been that Steve McMichael would finally earn his place in the Hall of Fame. Known by the nickname "Mongo," McMichael served as a defensive tackle for the Bears from 1981 to 1993.

Last year, the mayor and board of Homer passed a resolution urging the selection committee to choose McMichael. When inducted, he will become the third defensive lineman from the Super Bowl-winning 1985 Bears squad to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, McMichael's health has been in decline since he was diagnosed with ALS, a disease that affects the nervous system, in 2021, rendering him unable to walk or talk. His wife, Misty, has been advocating for his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Misty, currently in Las Vegas for the announcement, spoke with FOX 32 over the phone about tonight's induction.

"I feel elated, I feel vindicated. I feel just very, very happy for him because this is his life's dream, and he's worked so hard his whole life for this. And when he could no longer speak for himself, I was honored and privileged to speak for him. And I'm just happy my voice was louder than his, and I can't believe that!" Misty said.

Legendary coach Mike Ditka, himself a Hall of Famer, has praised McMichael as the toughest player he ever coached.

McMichael is expected to be joined in Canton by two more Bears players. Reports indicate Devin Hester and Julius Peppers will also be enshrined.