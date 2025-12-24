Chicago Bears have Christmas Day off, thankful for the QB-head coach connection

The Bears have Christmas Day off before returning to the practice field in preparation for the 49ers. San Francisco is an 11-4 team on a five-game winning streak.

While the Bears have clinched their spot in the playoffs, they're still going after the division title. It's an incredible place to be in Ben Johnson's first year as head coach. He and quarterback Caleb Williams have developed a relationship that's continuing to grow as we get deeper into the season.

"We both have the same goals," Williams said. "We both care deeply about this team. We care deeply about this city, and I care deeply about his success as well. He understands that now at this point, and you only get to that by spending a lot of time together. And that's been what we've been focusing on in the spring and all the way up until now. Every single day, we're spending one-on-one time, quality time together, to where we can be very transparent with each other. And I think what I've grown to love about him – and I hope he would echo the same thing – I think we're mentally very similar. We share a lot of the same competitive drive and we think very much the same way in a lot of regards."

The way they have gotten to know each other shows up on gamedays and in the record this season.

"First, him as a leader. That starts with himself and how he holds himself," Johnson said. "You can see that, you can feel that in the building, throughout the weeks, throughout the months. He upholds himself to a standard. Then from there what he preaches is how he goes about his day, how he goes about his business and then what he's told us and how he's going to be. He's been just that. He has been really consistent. Then from there, you get out onto the football field and all these details and all these alignments, all these formations and motions, my reads and adjustments and checks and all these different things that he tells me or tells us. We go out there and it works. Then you start building that trust, that bond and you start believing and really believing in what he's saying and what he's teaching us. You go out there you do your job, you do your part, you do your 1/11th and we're rolling. That's mainly speaking for offense, but defense, that attitude, that mindset that he carries, that's the attitude of the team."

And while the Bears have secured their spot in the playoffs, this team knows they're still playing for more.

The next step is to win the division, which they can do with a win over the 49ers or with a Packers' loss to the Ravens.