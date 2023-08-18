Chicago Bears host annual High School Girls Flag Football Jamboree

Not only are the Chicago Bears preparing for their second preseason game on Saturday, but they are also embracing another exciting event – the annual High School Girls Flag Football Jamboree!

With an impressive participation estimate of 800 girls, the event underscores the growing popularity and size of girls' flag football, a sport the Chicago Bears passionately endorse.

On Friday night, approximately 30 high school athletes will have the privilege of meeting Diana Flores, the quarterback of the World Champion Mexico National Flag Football Team. Diana, renowned for her role in a Super Bowl ad, will engage in a Q&A session, inspiring the young ladies who look up to her. The Bears are hosting a dinner in conjunction with this special occasion, setting the tone for Saturday's jamboree.

On Saturday morning, a remarkable 42 teams will come together to participate. The enthusiasm is indicative of the support for the sport, as organizers are aiming to gain official recognition by the IHSA by the following year. The magnitude of the event is evident, with over 800 high school girl athletes set to make this the biggest jamboree the Bears have ever hosted.

The event takes place Saturday morning at Englewood STEM High School, starting at 9 a.m.