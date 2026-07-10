Chicago Bears ink third-round pick Sam Roush, sign full 2026 NFL Draft class

The Chicago Bears have signed their entire 2026 NFL Draft class.

On Friday afternoon, the Bears signed third-round pick and tight end Sam Roush.

What we know:

The Bears announced they've signed Roush, who was the last Bears' draft pick without a contract through the entire offseason program.

Roush was the No. 69 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the first of two third-round picks the Bears made. The other was LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

Roush was a second-team All-ACC tight end at Stanford last season. He started all 12 games for the Cardinal last year, catching 49 passes for 545 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 11.1 yards per catch.

Now, Roush is under contract. The Bears will be whole when training camp begins later this month.

Roush is set to report with the rookies to Halas Hall for camp on July 25. Then, the Bears will have a chance to see how Roush fits in with head coach Ben Johnson's demanding training camp.

"He's got high expectations, and they produce results and we know we’re all going to get better," Roush said on May 8. "When people expect high things of you, that kind of motivates you to achieve that. He's an amazing coach and I am excited to be here."

What we don't know:

Roush's place in the Bears' offense is still to be determined.

The Bears place a premium on using multiple tight end sets in their offense. Roush will fill the void left when Durham Smythe signed with Baltimore.

With Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland taking specific spots on the roster, Roush will be the third tight end the Bears can count on when Johnson wants to use 13 personnel. That formation with three tight ends can be versatile, bringing a running or passing threat against opposing defenses.

"To be determined, that's the fun part," Bears offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on May 9. "You don't have a game for four months, so just seeing where it can go with us. Obviously, this year went where there was a lot of 11 personnel, that became 12 personnel, that became 13 personnel for us. That was something that we felt like our offense was trending to as the season went."