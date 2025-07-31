Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson could miss most of training camp with leg injury

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson gave an update on injured cornerback Jaylon Johnson Thursday morning, and it stretches the timeline the team originally gave before camp began.

What we know:

Johnson has been on the non-football injury list since before camp began.

According to the Bears, he suffered a leg injury while training in the offseason between the end of OTAs and before training camp began.

Originally, Johnson was supposed to miss a few weeks of camp. Now, that timeline might be a little further away.

"I think there's a scenario where he'll be ready for Week 1," Johnson said. "That's really the target date. I know he's working hard and diligently to get there for that, and with those types of injuries that he has, you just never know."

Last season, Johnson recorded 48 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and seven tackles-for-loss.

Timeline:

This latest update from Johnson is different from what Bears general manager Ryan Poles first gave before camp began.

Originally, it was going to a few weeks.

"When he was training, he had a leg injury. I'm not going to get into the details of that, but it is going to take a few weeks before he can come back," Poles said on July 22. "We have a lot of faith that he's going to put in the time to rehab and be his full self when he comes back."

Week 1 for the Bears is against the Vikings on Monday Night Football on Sept. 8. If Johnson says that Week 1 is the target date, that's more than a month away from now.

However, that timeline could change.

"It's still early in that process," Johnson said. "But I know he's attacking that rehab really well."