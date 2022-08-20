Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returns to practice

By Gene Chamberlain
Published 
Bears
Associated Press

Petition aims to keep Chicago Bears out of Arlington Heights

Brian Costin from Americans for Prosperity - Illinois talks about why the Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights would be another example of "corporate welfare" and what they're doing to try to stop the move.

LAKE FOREST, Illinois - Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has ended his hold-in and is practicing with the team after missing all of training camp.

 Smith said he plans to play out the season and the remainder of his contract, then see if the team increases its offer. 

Smith had practiced all offseason in voluntary work and mandatory minicamp, but then did not practice at training camp. 

He just watched practices and attended meetings. Smith said he has not been fined by the Bears.
 