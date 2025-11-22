Chicago Bears lose Tremaine Edmunds, key special teamer to injured reserve

The Chicago Bears will be without one of their key defensive playmakers and one of their key special teams players for at least the next four games.

What we know:

The Bears officially placed Tremaine Edmunds and Roschon Johnson on injured reserve Saturday. The two will be out at least the next four games.

Edmunds is tied for second on the Bears with four interceptions. He's been one of the biggest playmakers on the defense this season and will now be out for a key stretch of games going into December.

The Bears will already be down TJ Edwards and Noah Sewell, but those two might return next season.

Without Johnson, the Bears will look to Brown to be a key factor on special teams on Sunday, and in the future when Travis Homer comes back.

What's next:

In corresponding moves, the Bears have signed running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to the active roster. They were both on the practice squad.

The Bears are down Edmunds, Edwards and Sewell on Sunday, and will most likely give Ruben Hyppolite II and D'Marco Jackson the majority of snaps at linebacker.

The team also elevated tight end Nikola Kalinic and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game. They'll revert to the practice squad after the game.

Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon remain out, and on injured reserve. That decision most likely came with the Bears playing two games in five days.

"We know it's going to be a quick turnaround," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Friday. "Everybody in the league deals with this. Fortunately for us it's a five day span. Most teams have to deal with the four day span. We're fortunate from that regard and we're conscious of it. We've been very smart this week. We’ve scaled back the volume a little bit with that in mind out on the practice field while still getting the work in. Hopefully that'll help out."