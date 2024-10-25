Chicago Bears move on from 2022 3rd-round pick Velus Jones Jr.

The writing was on the wall, and Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made the move.

The Bears are planning to waive kick returner/wide receiver/running back Velus Jones Jr. on Saturday, marking the end of his disappointing Bears' tenure.

The Bears announed the move Friday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the move will take place Saturday.

Jones has been a healthy inactive ever since Week 2. In Week 1, he muffed a kickoff against the Tennessee Titans that led to a turnover.

Jones was given plenty of opportunities to stick in Chicago, especially this past offseason when Bears head coach Matt Eberflus saw his move from wide receiver to running back.

That position switch was featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" prominently.

In his Bears career, Jones caught 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. He amassed 1,042 kick return yards on 39 kick returns with a long return of 63 yards his rookie year. He did not record a return touchdown.

Jones is the first day-two draft pick Poles has moved on from in his tenure leading the Bears.

The Bears also released full back Khari Blasingame.