Chicago Bears pick LSU WR Zavion Thomas No. 89 overall: What it means for the Bears

That's all for Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. It was an offensive day for general manager Ryan Poles and the front office.

The Chicago Bears picked LSU WR Zavion Thomas No. 89 overall to end their night.

What we know:

The Bears got a speedy receiver.

Thomas ran a 4.28 40-yard dash. That's a quickness the Bears can use in a lot of different ways, which is a boon because Thomas has played in a lot of different positions while at LSU.

The Bears noted Thomas could play in the backfield, line him up at different receiver positions and have him return kicks.

"This kid is special with the ball in his hands," Bears Assistant Director of College Scouting Francis Saint Paul said. "He's fearless."

In the 2025 college football season, he played in 13 games and started seven of those games. He caught 41 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball 19 times for 99 yards and a rushing score. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry on the ground.

He also had two career kick return touchdowns in his college career that spanned four seasons and two SEC schools: LSU and Mississippi State.

At 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds, Thomas isn't going to bully defensive backs off the line of scrimmage, but that's not his game.

He's a weapon that Bears coach Ben Johnson can use in various ways, which is a big plus for a coach that likes to come up with creative play designs.

"I did a little bit of everything last year," Thomas said.

Big picture view:

The Bears needed some receiver help after trading DJ Moore to Buffalo. They signed Kalif Raymond, and now add more weapons to the arms chest.

Thomas is not a Moore replacement. Moore was a bigger receiver who could make contested catches over the middle. Thomas is smaller, and is more of a Swiss army knife weapon.

But, there's another reason for his selection.

According to The Athletic, Thomas was endeared by LSU. He was regarded as a "leader of the receiver room" according to draft analyst Dane Brugler.

Even though LSU had a difficult season with Brian Kelly's firing, Thomas still had the respect of the Tigers' locker room. That's something that will most likely go a long way in being the Bears' selection.

Getting a weapon for Ben Johnson will make the coach happy. Getting a locker room piece that will be here for years to come will make the receiver room happy, too.

Losing Moore was a gut punch. But the Bears now have a gadget-type player that will fit into the locker room and can be an offensive spark in ways the Bears have yet to find out.

"There's nothing I can't do," Thomas said.

What they're saying:

"Thomas lacks gaudy production as a receiver, but his athleticism, versatility and return talent could bolster his roster value. He has average size with enough vertical speed to stress defenses downfield. He’s average in beating man coverage underneath and struggles finishing catches through contact. His vision, burst and elusiveness as a runner makes the evaluation more interesting. Thomas is likely to be viewed as a WR5 candidate with value as a return man, but teams could dig a little deeper on his potential as a running back." Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Draft Analyst.