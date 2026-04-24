Man critically injured in Lawndale alley shooting, suspects sought: police
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on Friday, according to Chicago police.
Police are searching for three armed men who allegedly ambushed a group of men socializing in the alley around 5:53 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Kedzie Avenue. The men were wearing all black clothing and black masks.
A man was found shot in the east alley, police say. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police believe he sustained a gunshot wound to the face.
Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident and have released photos of persons of interest.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.