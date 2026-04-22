Chicago police recover ghost gun during CTA train arrests

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Shane Doty (Chicago police)

The Brief Two men were arrested on a CTA train in the Loop after police found them carrying firearms. One suspect had a loaded ghost gun, while the other, a convicted felon on parole, had a handgun and resisted arrest. The arrests come as the CTA increases police presence and phases out unarmed security guards to improve safety.



A convicted felon on parole and another man were charged after they were allegedly found with guns on a CTA train in the Loop.

Shane Doty, 25, and Sir Russell, 23, were arrested Sunday night at the Clark/Lake station, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Police officers with the Public Transportation Section Tactical Team spotted Doty sitting inside a train with an open bottle of alcohol. They asked Doty to get off the train to issue him a violation when they noticed a bulge in the front pocket of his sweatshirt. While searching him, officers recovered a loaded ghost gun.

During the arrest, officers noticed Russell adjusting his waistband and trying to flee from officers by getting on a train. Officers took Russell into custody despite him resisting arrest and found a handgun in his waistband, police said.

Russell was a previously convicted felon who was released on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections on Feb. 5, after serving time for a previous gun conviction.

Russell was charged with felon in possession of a weapon and three misdemeanor counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

In addition to the alcohol violation, Doty was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

CTA crime

Big picture view:

The charges come as CTA officials confirmed the agency is moving away from using private, unarmed security guards across its system, replacing them with Chicago police officers.

"The CTA is strategically strengthening system security by expanding police presence, K-9 units, and crisis response initiatives. Funding previously allocated to unarmed security guards will instead be directed to sworn officers, specially trained professionals and other security resources who are better equipped to help keep riders and staff safe."

A spokesperson for the private security firm Monterrey Security said the CTA told them last Friday it would no longer be funding the services of about 250 unarmed security guards.

Featured article

This move comes just months after the Federal Transit Administration demanded the CTA come up with a new plan to improve safety on its system or risk losing about $50 million in funding.

Red Line arrest

Dig deeper:

On Monday, a Chicago man was arrested by Cook County Sheriff's officers for carrying nearly 80 grams of suspected weed on a Red Line train. It was his second felony arrest on the Red Line this month.