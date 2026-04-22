Chicago man arrested on Red Line with nearly 80 grams of weed on 4/20, sheriff says

The Brief A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested this week on the CTA with nearly 80 grams of weed, police said. It’s his second felony arrest on the Red Line this month. He was already on pretrial release after an incident involving a gun with a defaced serial number.



A Chicago man was arrested on 4/20 — widely known as the marijuana holiday — after he was allegedly found carrying nearly 80 grams of suspected pot on a CTA train.

What we know:

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Vincent Jones was taken into custody Monday around 7 p.m. on a southbound Red Line train heading toward the 69th Street stop.

Officers were conducting routine premises checks when they said they saw Jones moving between train cars, which violates CTA rules. They stopped him and took him into custody on a disorderly conduct charge.

During a search of Jones and his backpack, officers said they found nearly 80 grams of suspected weed, along with rolling papers and a scale.

Vincent Jones

This is Jones’ second felony arrest on the Red Line this month, according to the sheriff's office.

The backstory:

The 4/20 arrest comes just two weeks after another incident involving Jones on the same train line.

Sheriff’s police said that around 4:50 p.m. on April 7, officers were conducting a routine check at the 69th Street Red Line platform when they heard loud music coming from a train.

Officers boarded and traced the sound to Jones, who was reportedly using a portable speaker. After detaining him for disorderly conduct and getting off the train at the 79th Street stop, officers searched him and his belongings.

They said they found a loaded gun with a defaced serial number. They also said Jones did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

Vincent Jones

He was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, along with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and ammunition possession without a FOID.

Jones appeared in court April 8 and was released from custody.

What's next:

Jones now faces new charges — a felony for manufacture/delivery of cannabis, along with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.