CTA to replace unarmed security with more police officers amid crime concerns

The Brief The CTA is moving away from using private, unarmed security guards across its system and will replace them with police officers. The move comes amid concerns about crime on the system and disputes with the Trump administration over federal funding. While overall crime on the CTA is down so far this year, certain incidents like sexual assaults and aggravated batteries are up.



The Chicago Transit Authority confirmed it was moving away from using private, unarmed security guards across its system and will replace them with police officers.

What we know:

The CTA’s move comes after months of concerns about safety on the transit system and disputes with the Trump administration over threats to federal funding.

In a statement, the CTA said:

"The CTA is strategically strengthening system security by expanding police presence, K-9 units, and crisis response initiatives. Funding previously allocated to unarmed security guards will instead be directed to sworn officers, specially trained professionals and other security resources who are better equipped to help keep riders and staff safe."

A spokesperson for the private security firm Monterrey Security said the CTA told them last Friday it would no longer be funding the services of about 250 unarmed security guards. About 159 of those workers were members of SEIU’s Local 1, according to the union.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how many more police officers would be working on the CTA system.

What they're saying:

One transportation expert said more police officers on the CTA is a step in the right direction.

"It’s been disappointing, you look at the investment we’ve made in transit, for the expansion, then to see more crime, the fear of crime and unwanted behavior, chase riders away," said DePaul University professor Joe Schweiterman. "The fix too slow, so we welcome news of stepped up security and hope we don’t take a step back before we take a step forward."

The backstory:

This move comes just months after the Federal Transit Administration demanded the CTA come up with a new plan to improve safety on its system or risk losing about $50 million in funding.

Several high-profile violent incidents on the CTA have prompted increased scrutiny, including multiple robberies, stabbings, and even one instance in which a young woman was set on fire.

While overall violent crime incidents on the CTA system are down around 19% year-to-date compared to 2025, certain crimes like criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery are up so far this year (by 55.6% and 17.9% respectively), according to city data.