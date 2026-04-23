114 passengers evacuated from CTA train derailment; Red, Yellow, Purple lines suspended
CHICAGO - Due to a train derailment, CTA trains on the Red, Yellow and Purple lines have been suspended on Thursday in Rogers Park.
According to the Chicago Transportation Authority, as of 5:38 p.m., the Red, Yellow and Purple Line trains have been temporarily suspended as a train derailed at the Red Line Howard stop at 7519 N. Paulina Street.
The Red Line is affected from Howard and Thorndale. The Yellow Line is affected from Howard to Skokie in both directions. The Purple Line from Howard to Linden in both directions.
Shuttle buses are being provided for affected commuters.
One hundred and fourteen people were evacuated from the derailed train. No injuries were reported, according to Chicago Fire Department.
It's unclear what led to this derailment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Transportation Authority.