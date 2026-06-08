CPD: Man found stabbed to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside a South Side home Sunday night, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Police said the man was discovered inside a residence in the 8100 block of South Paulina Street in the Gresham neighborhood at about 9:30 p.m.
The victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the stabbing, and the identity of the man is still unknown.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced as Area Two detectives investigate the death as a homicide.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.