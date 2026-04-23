Another dog found dead in bag as Will County cases grow to seven: sheriff

The Brief A seventh dead dog was found in a garbage bag along a Will County roadway Tuesday; authorities are investigating and working to determine the cause of death. The discovery follows six similar cases last month in Crete Township, where dogs were found in trash bags and showed signs consistent with dogfighting. Officials say it is unclear if the cases are connected; the investigation is ongoing and tips are being sought.



Another dead dog was found in a garbage bag along a Will County roadway Tuesday, authorities said, marking the seventh such discovery in recent weeks.

What we know:

Will County deputies were called about 3:45 p.m. to the area near Ridgeland Avenue and Bruns Road for a report of a garbage bag that possibly contained a dead dog on the shoulder of the road.

When deputies arrived, they found the decomposing body of what appeared to be a small dog, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Will County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the remains.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with animal control to determine the dog’s cause of death, if possible.

The backstory:

The discovery comes after the bodies of six other dogs were found discarded in trash bags in Will County last month. It is unclear whether the cases are related.

According to a previous FOX Chicago report, six dead dogs were found in trash bags in Crete Township, near Norfolk Avenue and Kings Road.

Crete Township highway workers found the bags and took them back to their facility, where they discovered they contained the dogs’ remains.

Will County Animal Protective Services was notified. Authorities have not released details on the dogs’ breeds or ages, and it is unknown whether they were microchipped.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs each weighed about 50 pounds and showed signs consistent with dogfighting.

What's next:

The investigation into both cases is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-323-6734.