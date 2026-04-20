Six dogs found dead in bags in Chicago suburb: 'Deeply disturbing'

The Brief Six dogs were found dead in trash bags in Crete Township in a case authorities call deeply disturbing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and are urging the public to share any information. A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.



Authorities in Will County are investigating the torture and killing of six dogs whose bodies were found discarded in trash bags.

What we know:

On March, the Will County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call from Will County Animal Protection Services (APS) about a possible dog abuse case. On that same day, around 4 p.m. authorities said Crete Township Highway workers discovered six deceased dogs in trash bags, near Norfolk Avenue and Kings Road in Crete Township.

Authorities said those workers picked up some trash bags from the area, took them back to their building. That's where they reportedly discovered the deceased dogs and called Will County Animal Protection Services. However, authorities didn't mention the breeds of the dogs or the ages. They also didn't say if any of the dogs were microchipped. But the Will County State's Attorney's Office said the crime 'goes beyond animal cruelty and raises serious public safety concerns.'

What they're saying:

"This is not just an animal cruelty case—this is a public safety issue," Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said. "The level of violence in this case is deeply disturbing, and research has consistently shown a strong link between individuals who harm animals and those who go on to commit violence against people. There is zero tolerance for this kind of cruelty in Will County—and we will not stop until there is justice."

The sheriff's office said APS officers retrieved the bodies of the dogs from the highway department and brought them back to the county's animal shelter. Crime scene investigators photographed the dogs and sent all evidence, but said it was not preserved on scene, to the lab to be tested for DNA.

In a press release Monday, the sheriff's office said in part, "Unfortunately, there is no person of interest, no uncontaminated evidence and no video surveillance to be recovered from that area, which is heavily wooded. This was a gruesome, horrifying discovery and we will not tolerate it. Our detectives will continue to investigate and look for proper evidence that will help lead to the proper charges being filed in the case, but we need the public's help."

Glasgow said the dogs were all roughly 50 pounds and showed signs that they had been involved in dog fighting.

Investigators said the case remains active, with officers following up on all leads and urging the public to come forward with any information about suspicious activity in the area.

To aid the investigation, authorities are working with Will County Crime Stoppers to allow anonymous tips. First Secure Bank is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

What you can do:

Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 323-6734.