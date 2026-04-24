Buffalo Grove High School security guard dies after crash on campus

The Brief A 52-year-old Buffalo Grove High School security guard, Orlando Rivas, died after being struck by a pole hit by a car exiting the school parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the crash on school grounds and later succumbed to his injuries. Rivas is remembered for his dedication to students and staff, while the crash remains under investigation with no charges filed.



A Buffalo Grove High School security guard has died after a tragic crash earlier this week, according to police.

Orlando Rivas, 52, of Buffalo Grove, has died as a result of his injuries on April 21 on school grounds.

According to police, around 3:20 p.m., a car exiting the school's parking lot left the road and hit a pole, which struck Rivas. Rivas was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

Rivas is survived by his wife Erin and their children.

The school and police department are offering support resources to students and staff who need them.

Incident at Buffalo Grove High School | Provided

What they're saying:

"Orlando Rivas represented the very best of our community," said Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds. "His dedication to the safety and well-being of students and staff was evident every day, and his final act speaks volumes about his character. Our hearts are with his family, the students and staff of Buffalo Grove High School, and all those grieving this profound loss."

"Mr. Rivas quickly became a trusted and familiar presence at our school, known for making students, families, and visitors feel welcomed, valued, and safe," said Principal Jeff Wardle. "His life was defined by service to others and a continued commitment to supporting and guiding young people. Life without him will be less bright."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Buffalo Grove Police Department Traffic Unit, with help from the Major Crash Assistance Team.

The driver in the crash has not been cited or arrested.