Federal charge filed against man who returned to U.S. after deportation, convicted in 2023 Palatine shooting

The Brief A Mexican national living in suburban Chicago was indicted and pleaded guilty to unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after being deported in 2020. He was previously arrested in 2023 for a violent incident involving a shooting and attempted carjacking, leading to a five-year sentence, plus four additional years for a weapons offense in jail. His next court hearing on the federal re-entry charge is scheduled for May 27.



An illegal immigrant living in a Chicago suburb with a criminal record, has been indicted after trying to unlawfully re-enter the country after he was deported, according to prosecutors.

Hector Daniel Gamboa-Mantalvo, 30, has been indicted on one count of unlawfully entering the United States after deportation and removal. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday in federal court.

According to the indictment, he is a Mexican national who lives in Palatine, Ill., and was removed from the U.S. in July 2020, but was found back in the country in 2023 when he was arrested for attempted hijacking in Palatine.

The backstory:

According to police, Gamboa-Montalvo was involved in a physical altercation with someone when a victim tried to break up the fight on March 15, 2023. Gamboa-Montalvo shot the victim in the chest and fled the scene, and finally, tried to enter another car, police said.

Hector Gamboa-Montalvo | Palatine Police Department

Gamboa-Mantalvo was convicted of attempted hijacking and has been serving a five-year prison sentence. While he was in custody before his trial, police say he had a dangerous weapon inside the Cook County Jail. He was convicted of a weapons offense and sentenced to four more years in prison.

What's next:

Gamboa-Mantalvo's next hearing is scheduled for May 27. The unlawful reentry charge holds up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. If he is convicted, he could be deported again.