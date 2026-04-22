Joy Akhigbe: Chicago police search for missing 16-year-old girl
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was reported missing early Wednesday morning from the city's South Side, according to police.
What we know:
Joy Akhigbe, 16, was last seen in the 1900 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop neighborhood.
Joy Akhigbe | CPD
Akhigbe is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.
Police noted she may be in need of medical attention.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.