Joy Akhigbe: Chicago police search for missing 16-year-old girl

The Brief A 16-year-old Chicago girl has been reported missing. Joy Akhigbe was last seen in the South Loop. Police say she may need medical attention.



A 16-year-old girl was reported missing early Wednesday morning from the city's South Side, according to police.

What we know:

Joy Akhigbe, 16, was last seen in the 1900 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop neighborhood.

Joy Akhigbe | CPD

Akhigbe is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Police noted she may be in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.