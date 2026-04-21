Buffalo Grove HS staffer critically hurt in crash, police say

A staff member at Buffalo Grove High School was critically hurt after a car crash near the school on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 3:20 p.m. after a car tried to exit the school parking lot onto Dundee Road, according to the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

The car left the roadway and hit a pole, which then hit the staff member, police said.

Responding officers tried to help the staff member, who was taken to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

The crash led to a multi-hour closure of Dundee Road. The driver of the car was fully cooperating with the police investigation.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if any charges would be filed.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic incident which has deeply impacted our high school community," said Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the staff member, their loved ones, and all those impacted during this difficult time."

The Buffalo Grove Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash with assistance from the Major Crash Assistance Team.