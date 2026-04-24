Scooter rider killed in crash with Jeep in Douglas neighborhood: police

A female victim has died after she was riding a scooter and a car hit her in the Douglas neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 4:15 p.m., a female victim was riding a scooter southbound on King Drive in the 3300 block of S. King Drive. Police say the victim was struck by a Jeep driven by a 36-year-old woman, who was traveling southbound on King Drive.

The scooter rider was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was cited for failure to avoid an accident, police say.