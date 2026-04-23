Chicago man turns self in after woman found dead in South Side home, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead this week inside a South Side home.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call for a well-being check around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East 72nd Street.
Inside the home, they found a 29-year-old woman unresponsive. She was strangled and died at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
About two hours later, around 11:25 p.m., police say 30-year-old Travion Cooper turned himself in at the 2nd District police station on the South Side. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
Travion Cooper | CPD
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the incident and the relationship, if any, between Cooper and the victim. Her identity has not been released.
What's next:
Cooper is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.