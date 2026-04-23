Chicago man turns self in after woman found dead in South Side home, police say

The Brief A 29-year-old woman was found dead inside a South Side home Monday night. Police say a 30-year-old man later turned himself in and was charged with first-degree murder. The arrest happened about two hours after officers responded to a well-being check.



A Chicago man is facing a murder charge after a woman was found dead this week inside a South Side home.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call for a well-being check around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East 72nd Street.

Inside the home, they found a 29-year-old woman unresponsive. She was strangled and died at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

About two hours later, around 11:25 p.m., police say 30-year-old Travion Cooper turned himself in at the 2nd District police station on the South Side. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Travion Cooper | CPD

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the incident and the relationship, if any, between Cooper and the victim. Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

Cooper is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.