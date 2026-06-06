CDOT employee killed in bicycle crash in Bridgeport: reports

The Brief Riley O’Neil, a Chicago Department of Transportation employee, was killed Thursday in a bicycle crash in Bridgeport, according to reports. The Chicago Tribune reported O’Neil swerved to avoid a car door opened into his path on Halsted Street, was thrown into the roadway and was struck by a truck. Ald. Nicole Lee called O’Neil a dedicated public servant and said he had been involved in plans to expand bike infrastructure through the city’s Smart Streets program.



A Chicago Department of Transportation employee was killed in a bicycle crash in Bridgeport on Thursday, according to reports.

Riley O’Neil died in what officials described as a tragic traffic incident. According to the Chicago Tribune, O’Neil was riding north on Halsted Street when the driver of a white sedan opened a car door into his path. O’Neil swerved to avoid the door but clipped it and was thrown into the street, where he was then struck by a large truck, according to the newspaper.

In a statement, 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee said the community was "heartbroken" by O’Neil’s death and offered condolences to his family, friends and those who witnessed the crash.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague, Riley. He was a cherished member of CDOT's Complete Streets team and a dedicated public servant committed to making Chicago's streets safer and more accessible for everyone. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/9NoigQC0hb pic.twitter.com/VK1FWtCwR7 — CDOT (@ChicagoDOT) June 6, 2026

Lee described O’Neil as a dedicated public servant who was passionate about improving bicycle accessibility throughout the city.

Lee said her office is continuing to work with CDOT on the next phase of the city's Smart Streets program, which O’Neil had been involved in before his death. The proposal would extend bike lanes along 35th Street from Halsted Street to Ashland Avenue, though the project remains in the planning stages and requires additional community input.

Lee said she has been in contact with CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney Cheeks regarding the crash and plans to provide updates on the traffic study and potential safety measures in the coming days.

Authorities have not released additional information about the crash investigation.