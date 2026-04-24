Family demands justice after father of five killed in Little Village mass shooting

The Brief Police are searching for suspects after a deadly mass shooting in Little Village killed a father of five and injured three women. The victim, Antonio Padilla, is remembered as a devoted husband and father as family demands justice. A community leader says Padilla may have been targeted based on his appearance, not his actions.



Police are still searching for the suspects behind a deadly mass shooting in Little Village that left one man dead and three women injured.

Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near 26th Street and St. Louis, when a group of four people standing on a sidewalk was suddenly targeted.

A 46-year-old man, now identified as Antonio Padilla, was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Three women were also struck by gunfire. One remains in critical condition.

Newly released surveillance video shows masked suspects inside a white vehicle just before the shooting. No arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

The Little Village Community Council, which is representing Padilla’s family, says he was a loving husband and devoted father of five.

Chela Garcia, a representative for the family, says Padilla may have been targeted because of his appearance but not because of any involvement in a criminal lifestyle.

"Was he targeted because of his appearance? Yes. But not because he was actively doing anything in that lifestyle or that type of way. I know that he’s going to be missed by his children, and I know that there is a lot of people that want to just, by visually seeing his appearance, to put their judgment onto what happened to him and what led to his death. No one, absolutely no one, deserves that, no matter how you look." Garcia said.

Family representatives say they are devastated and are demanding justice as they prepare to lay him to rest.

What's next:

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Padilla’s family has also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.